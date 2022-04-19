Team leaders all over the country tell me of their agent’s lack of productivity and look for solutions to get these agents increasing their sales efforts to list, sell and convert more, but still have agents that seem to be coming up short even with these market conditions. If you have agents on your team that are interested in growing their business and income or you have agents whose performance levels are less than average, you will want to implement these accountability action plans for increased results and performance turn around.

Accountability is and should be a positive reinforcement, not a negative one. So often team leaders hire agents and think that they are just going to “know what to do every day” to create success for themselves. This is not the case. In fact, most agents perform incredibly better when they know the expectations and are held accountable to them. The truth about accountability is that it is the magic to creating new behaviors and habits. It is the ‘gap closer’ between agents wishing goals and creating real results.

Here are six of my best accountability strategies that will create winning actions and behaviors that will create desired results for your agents and how you can positively use accountability to ensure their listing and sales success:

Have a written business plan. It is critical to know what the goal is and understand the why behind it. Knowing your agent’s ‘why’ will help you motivate and inspire them and remind them of what they are driven to achieve. It will set the vision in place of what exactly your agent wants to achieve and by when. When goals are written down, they are more likely to be achieved. Make sure every one of your agents has a written business plan with monthly and weekly goals. Then hold them accountable to the plan. Have weekly goals for listing appointments set.Every agent should have a number of listing appointments goal each week. They need to hit this number, and it needs to be more than one listing appointment a week-s—everything else will take care of itself. How many listing appointments are in your calendar for next week? How many calls do you have to make to meet or exceed that weekly goal? This one accountability measurable is what will close the gap between setting arbitrary goals and actual goal achievement. Timeblock the day with lead generation activities. Schedule the day and help your agents maximize their ‘sales hours’ and help them set up daily habits that include generating future success. The most important activity they do is create new business for themselves. Help them realize what a productive sales day look like. Track calls, appointments, results. Have your agents track all their calls, number of conversions, appointments, and the results. What is tracked and measured will improve. We are hyper-focused on the very activities that create appointments and make sales happen. Tracking systems and worksheets are vitally important to the process for goal achievement and creating consistency. Report in the results and feedback daily and weekly. What is tracked and measured improves, but what is tracked, measured and reported to another human being will exponentially improve and create even more accelerated results. Getting the call log of activity daily or multiple times a week will help hold your agents accountable to the very goals they set and want to achieve. Your part is assisting them by reminding them of their desired outcomes. Rinse and repeat. Getting this system into a repeatable way of life every day with consistency will help your agents gain the discipline to have lead generation always a top priority and will help them keep their pipeline of leads full at all times. Help your agents to rinse and repeat accountability tasks daily and weekly and you will see dramatic results.

Having your agents implement these accountability steps will help them change their behavior through positive reinforcement of tying their goals back to them and truly creating the action necessary to achieve their desired goals and results. Goals are great to have, however action, execution and consistency are what close the gap of learning.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume.