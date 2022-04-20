Are you thinking about moving to a new city or state? If so, you should know a few things before making a move. Moving is stressful, so the better prepared you are upfront, the smoother it will go.

Have a plan, and make sure you are fully prepared for what lies ahead. Have all of your documents ready, know the estimated time it will take to pack and load, and be confident you can handle any potential bumps in the road.

Stay positive – no one wants to move, but it will go much smoother if you can keep a positive attitude. Remember that everything will eventually work out – even if it doesn’t look like it at first!

We will discuss three things you may not know about moving, so there are no surprises.

You’ll be expected to tip the moving company

Like other service industries, the movers will be expecting you’ll tip them for a job well done.

Many folks will ask how much to tip the movers. The are many resources out there for checking on an appropriate tip amount. Maximum Real Estate Exposure has an in-depth article that explains everything you should know.

Keep in mind that tipping is optional. Nobody will come and arrest you if there is no moving tip provided. However, you will likely not be looked at favorably.

Tipping is commonplace unless the movers do an abysmal job or damage your valuables. Some folks will even go out of their way to provide drinks and snacks for the movers.

Keep in mind that moving is grueling work. The movers will appreciate any kind gesture.

There are specialized companies that will move your car

Did you know that not every moving company will transport your car? There are specific firms specializing in moving vehicles from one part of the country to another.

While it may not seem like a big deal to move your car, it is essential to get the right company to do the job.

It will be essential to figure out what type of service you want from them as there are different options.

For example, do you want open or enclosed transport? If you have an expensive car or SUV, you might want to pay a little extra to have your vehicle protected from the elements. If this is the case, go with enclosed transport to keep your car protected.

The typical cost to move a car is more than $700. Different factors will play a role in the final bill. If you aren’t moving the car far, you might pay around $400.

When moving long distances, it is not unusual to pay $2000-$3000, especially during the peak moving season.

Like hiring a mover, it is wise to plan ahead of time to lock in when you want their services.

Moving in the spring and summer will be more expensive

The peak season for moving is in the spring and summer. You can expect the cost of hiring movers during that time frame to be more costly.

The reason is more people are moving, and higher demand for services. When you’re on a strict budget, you’ll want to consider when you move.

If you want to attempt to save some cash planning a mover during off-peak times could be worth it.

Concluding thoughts

Moving is one of those things most people want to put out of their minds. Unfortunately, that is going to lead to problems. The smoothest moves occur when you’ve planned each step out in advance.

Things like changing your address, finding moving boxes, packing, getting a storage unit, and throwing things away should be done well before the moving truck asks for directions.

Keeping these things in mind will likely play a role in your moving day going off without a hitch.

Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years. Bill is the owner and founder of Maximum Real Estate Exposure. For the past decade, he has been one of the top RE/MAX REALTORS® in New England.