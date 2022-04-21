Does it seem like some people get more done in less time than you? Do you find yourself working long hours, sacrificing personal time and feeling exhausted—yet something always seems to get in the way of getting everything done?

When that happens, you probably say, “I ran out of time,” or maybe even, “I just don’t have the time to accomplish what I want.” If this resonates with you, you’re not alone.

As entrepreneurs, we are free to schedule our own time and activities, and that’s where we can fall short. According to Steve Chandler, author of “Time Warrior,” our mindset defaults to reacting instead of focusing on productive and profitable activities.

He states that when you embrace the “time warrior” mindset, you can look at your day with intention, identify the time wasters and say “no” to the time stealers, whereas being a “time worrier” stresses you out because you can never seem to get anything done.

Is there really a way to get a grip on your time and life? According to Chandler, the answer is a resounding yes. Implement these tips to develop your warrior mindset:

• Every single thing happens in the now. Notice what you are focusing on right now. Are you projecting into the future or lamenting about what didn’t get done in the past? If so, the solution is time-blocking. By setting a timer for 15 minutes and allowing nothing to get in your way of completing the task at hand, you’ll make progress.

• Get a handle on your week by identifying the dates and times that are non-negotiable. Block out from 7:00 p.m. until the following morning at 7:00 a.m. on your calendar. You will become more productive when you get some rest, spend time with family and actually live a little. Start by blocking out your personal time first, what Dr. Stephen Covey calls your “big rocks,” in “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

• When you block out money-making time slots, the magic begins to happen. Block out as little as one hour every day to prospect. Think of prospecting as a consistent plan to nurture and generate prospects who are in need of your services. Schedule time to reach out to your MVPs along with a monthly contact to your past clients.

• If you have trouble blocking an entire hour, start with 15-minute increments. This is where the time warrior mindset kicks in. Let nothing interrupt you during that blocked time. Breaking your concentration to answer a “quick question” will cost you almost 24 minutes to get your brain back to what you were doing.

For a free Daily Success Habits form, email Terri@TerriMurphy.com.

Terri Murphy is a communication engagement specialist, author, TED Talk speaker, consultant and master coach with Workman Success Systems. She is the author of five books and the founder of the Women’s Wisdom Network on Facebook. For more information, email Terri@TerriMurphy.com.