Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced that its next Mega Open House Weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15. The brokerage’s monthly Mega Open House Weekends feature open house viewings for dozens of its listed homes. The listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Florida.

The company’s previous Mega Open House Weekend in April featured 20 in-person open houses as well as virtual open houses on social media. The virtual open houses attracted 50,666 online impressions with 6,231 clicks and 52 total reactions and comments. It has not been confirmed if the May event will feature a similar hybrid model.

“Our Mega Open House Weekend makes it easy to tour some of the most beautiful homes in the area and results in excellent exposure for our listings,” said Ann King, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. “In our competitive market, our Forever Agents help both buyers and sellers achieve their goals.”

Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page, facebook.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, and Instagram, instagram.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, to view the homes virtually during the event.

For more information, visit www.bhhs.com or FloridaNetworkRealty.com.