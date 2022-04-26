Fathom Realty has announced the addition of several new leaders to its Broker Operations team. New team members include:

Carrie Kinney, regional director, North Carolina

Carrie Kinney has been promoted to regional director, North Carolina. Kinney will support company growth goals, KPIs, coach and train district directors on building solid relationships with Fathom Holdings’ companies in her new position, the company announced. She will also recruit, promote the Fathom culture and assist in the hiring process of district directors within the North Carolina market.

The company says Kinney uses her experience and passion for education to support her agents in growing their unique brand and business, as highlighted in a recent Charlotte Real Producers article. Born and raised in North Carolina, Kinney has lived in many cities across the state. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Greensboro College and spent 14 years in the education industry before becoming a real estate broker.

“My top goal has always been to help others, and real estate has allowed me to continue this,” she says. “As an agent, my focus was helping my clients…I help my agents who help many more clients today.”

Misty Kirpach, Boise, Idaho District

Misty Kirpach was licensed in 2014 in the Boise, Idaho market. She obtained her broker’s license in 2017 and joined Fathom Realty as a district director in January 2022. While Kirpach was born and raised in Southern California, her last 16 years have been spent in Idaho.

Jodi Mews, Hawaiian Islands, Hawaii District

Licensed and selling real estate since 2009, Jodi Mews is a top-selling REALTOR®. A high-touch broker, she is known for her extensive market knowledge and dedication to her clients, the company says. Mews’ success is based almost exclusively on referrals. Mews utilizes the latest in technology supported by a dedicated team of professionals who share her same attention to detail and passion for perfection, the company stated.

Gina Stoudt, Central Illinois District

Born and raised in Ottawa, Illinois, Stoudt was licensed to sell real estate in 2006. She was Rookie of the Year with her previous company and received her GRI PSA certifications. Stoudt has been managing an office for the past eight years. Before obtaining her real estate license, Stoudt was employed with a large mortgage lender in Chicago for 10 years.

Amy Woollmuth, Twin Cities, Minnesota District

Amy Woollmuth brings10 years of experience as a real estate salesperson, broker and now a Fathom district director, to the company. In addition, her experience gives her the confidence to be a leader, mentor and educator within the real estate industry, the company says. She is a nonprofit founder and volunteers with other nonprofits in her community whenever possible.

