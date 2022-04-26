United® Real Estate Group has announced it has merged with a Midwest powerhouse, Platinum Realty, bringing its agent count to nearly 20,000 nationwide. The alliance with Platinum Realty and over 2,100 agents across the Midwest greatly expands and strengthens United’s national service footprint. This dynamic partnership brings together two of the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in America.



United’s strategy of attracting regionally dominant, independent brokerages in key markets has proven successful. United earned the No. 1 fastest-growing independent brokerage among the top 50 fastest-growing in the nation last year and rose to the 7th largest in unit transactions this year.



“I have witnessed other major independents in the U.S. align with United Real Estate Group over the past few years. They are realizing the advantages the relationship brings to their agents and company. Platinum Realty will retain its brand, agent compensation plan, which is similar to United’s, and unique culture, yet gain more leverage with United’s strong national network and industry-leading technology, agent tools and services. This is how we will evolve to move our agents forward and increase our dominance long into the future,” stated Scott DeNeve, founder of Platinum Realty.



Platinum Realty was an early pioneer of the 100% commission model in its market and quickly gained a secure foothold in the Midwest. Now with 13 offices in five states and seven markets, this impressive brokerage is a ten-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private U.S. company, widely recognized in the media and the real estate industry—a powerful new addition to United’s national network.



“We are very patient and ethical diamond miners who take a long-range view of both our vision and opportunity. We sort through a lot of coal to find the few stand-out ‘diamond’ brokerages to partner with in key strategic markets. Scott DeNeve and his team are very rare diamonds. Under Scott’s leadership, the Platinum Realty team has proven that they have aligned values, and most importantly, they have a strong culture centered around the outcomes of their affiliated agents and constant innovation. We are thrilled to be part of the Platinum Realty team and are looking forward to working with them and welcoming them to the United national organization,” said Dan Duffy, chief executive officer, United Real Estate Group.



United is driving its mission of changing the financial trajectories of its agents’ careers with its scale and its Bullseye™ cloud-based productivity platform’s efficiencies. Arm-in-arm with its collective force of leading brokerages within its network, United has paid out nearly half a billion dollars more in commissions to its affiliated agents when compared to legacy companies with traditional commission plans.



“Scott and his team built a company based on excellence and efficiency, and those key drivers have made Platinum Realty exceptionally proficient at providing what agents need to succeed in today’s changing real estate landscape. I am beyond thrilled to have Scott and his talented staff and agents join our company; they are undoubtedly invaluable resources,” stated Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate.



The merger with Platinum Realty follows previous mergers with Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Texas United Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty and Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, with others yet to be announced.

To learn more about United Real Estate, visit GrowWithUnited.com.