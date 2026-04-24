HomeServices of America has introduced OnePoint, a new all-in-one solution designed to deliver a more streamlined, end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers.

With OnePoint, HomeServices says its local operating companies can offer clients a unified suite of in-house services, supported by one team throughout the transaction. The solution is designed to enhance efficiency, improve communication and provide greater confidence at every stage of the process.

According to the company, OnePoint combines local expertise with a collaborative team approach and an evolving technology platform, enabling a more connected and responsive experience for consumers.

“Some major brokerages offer a few of these services, but often in a fragmented or patchwork manner,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “OnePoint mirrors what consumers have consistently noted in survey after survey over the years—an overwhelming desire for a holistic, integrated real estate experience, and a near consensus that their use of a full suite of services makes for an easier transaction. For the real estate agent, offering their clients a full slate of services exponentially augments the relationship.”

Key elements of OnePoint for consumers include access to experienced service teams across disciplines, a more streamlined and efficient process, and direct support from professionals guiding clients through each step.

HomeServices owns each of its affiliated companies, allowing it to maintain a level of quality control and accountability. OnePoint is designed to elevate this model, offering an integrated solution, the company says.

“With OnePoint, there’s no more bouncing between unrelated companies to access essential services,” Kelly added. “Instead, consumers work with a coordinated team, supported by emerging technology and led by real people. At every step, they’re guided by professionals within the HomeServices family. With all the talk of end-to-end platforms, only HomeServices is truly in a position to deliver on this promise of a more simplified way to buy and sell real estate.”

For more information, visit www.homeservices.com.