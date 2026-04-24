FBS has announced the launch of the Flexmls MCP Server, a new solution that enables MLS organizations and their subscribers to connect AI tools directly to trusted MLS data.

Access is authenticated at the subscriber level using existing Flexmls credentials, ensuring only active MLS members can connect to their organization’s data. The company says MLS organizations retain full control over activation with the ability to enable access broadly or on an individual basis.

Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), an emerging standard for connecting AI systems to verified data sources, the server is designed to bring MLS data into modern AI workflows while maintaining governance and data integrity.

With the integration, users can ask questions in plain language and receive responses grounded in their MLS database, including market statistics, listing services comparative data and performance insights. According to the company this eliminated reliance on incomplete or unverified internet data and instead delivers insights based on comprehensive, standardized listing information.

MLS organizations have long served as the backbone of real estate markets, bringing competing brokers and agents together to aggregate, standardize and maintain the most complete, accurate property data available anywhere. That data makes markets function, gives consumers confidence and makes MLS subscribers the most credible real estate professionals in any market, a release noted.

For subscribers, the tool offers the ability to enhance client conversations, streamline research and access insights more efficiently. For MLS organizations, it opens new opportunities to generate reports, publish local market intelligence and reinforce their position as the authoritative source of real estate data.

“When grounded in real, complete market data, the experience changes. Interacting naturally with the full breadth of MLS data elevates both the level of insight and the confidence behind it,” said Kim Prior, VP of Product at FBS. “For subscribers, that shows up in better decisions, faster workflows, and more informed client conversations. For MLS organizations, it reinforces what they already are—the source of truth for the market. This is part of a broader focus for us: building AI capabilities that are practical, connected to real workflows, and ultimately help professionals better serve consumers.”

For more information, visit www.WeAreFBS.com.