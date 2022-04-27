Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in Massachusetts with the addition of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the region with its 48th franchisee led by Robert Molta, the firm’s president, who has been an industry leader in the market for over 30 years, a company release stated.

“The reputation that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds within the real estate industry and beyond is above reproach,” said Molta. “Connecting our brokerage with the esteemed and well-known brand such as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will give our real estate professionals the advantage that they need in this competitive environment.”

“Longmeadow, Massachusetts was recently selected by Family Circle Magazine as one of the best places to live due to the highly rated school systems,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “This makes for an extremely attractive city when it comes to real estate. We are looking forward to welcoming Bob and his team to real estate’s forever brand.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, added, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Robert and the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals team to the global network. The company is known for serving their customers with exceptional customer service and we’re looking forward to helping them grow throughout the region.”

