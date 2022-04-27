Realtors Property Resource (PRP) has announced a partnership with risk data provider ClimateCheck. This integration provides RPR users with data concerning the potential climate crisis-related risks of a property. This data will help REALTORS® assist their clients in making informed decisions about buying and selling.

“Climate change can have an impact on your cost of ownership—insurance and utility costs and your quality of life,” says Cal Inman, CEO of ClimateCheck. “Access to this information and a risk assessment is a smart first step for current property owners and potential buyers.”

RPR has added ClimateCheck to the “Additional Resources” section of the Property Details page. Here’s what users can expect when they click on this new feature:

ClimateCheck rates a property’s future risk of climate change-related hazards with a score from 1 to 100. 100 represents the highest risk.

The future date used for comparison is the year 2050—a period within the lifespan of a 30-year mortgage signed today.

Ratings are displayed in a “climate change risk snapshot” for each of the five hazards rated: drought, fire, storm, heat, and flood.

Ratings are available for on and off-market residential and commercial properties

REALTORS® can click through to the ClimateCheck website to get a climate rating focused property report, which can then be emailed or printed to share with clients.

“Pairing with the ClimateCheck resource adds another layer of information for REALTORS® to identify climate risks and be able to suggest simple ways to adapt properties so they are more resilient to extreme weather hazards,” said Jeff Young, COO and general manager of RPR. “Understanding each risk—heat, fire, storm, drought, and flood—has become a crucial part of home ownership, and now REALTORS® can share this information with their clients. Additionally, commercial practitioners are considering climate related factors in their allocations, investment strategies, risk analysis and site selection.”

To learn more, visit https://rpr.me/climatecheck.