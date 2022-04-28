Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in the state of Florida with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty. The brokerage will be the brand’s 13th network franchisee in the state.

Family owned and operated for over 40 years, the brokerage will be co-owned by industry veterans Lou Delgado and Fred Lewers. The firm will serve both the luxury and residential real estate market throughout The Sunshine State in Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia Counties, the company stated.

“Providing our clients with an extraordinary experience from start to finish is at the core of everything we do here,” said Lou Delgado, co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty. “Aligning with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brand will allow us to reach new heights in real estate.”

“Palm Coast was recently designated the No. 1 retirement community, making it a local hotspot,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are pleased to welcome Lou, Fred and the entire team to real estate’s Forever Brand. The team has been in the market for over 40 years and are well-equipped to represent the significant number of high-net-worth individuals and families coming to the market.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty has 25 agents and 2 offices with plans for continued growth, the company stated.

To learn more, visit www.bhhs.com.