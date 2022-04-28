A new survey shows that many Americans are having a tough time getting along with a neighbor, whether it’s vibes, noise or rudeness. In fact, 23% of Americans have called the police because of their neighbors, according to the newest LendingTree survey.

But on the bright side, even though 73% of Americans dislike at least one of their neighbors, 74% are friends with at least some of them, the survey shows.

LendingTree recently surveyed 1,537 consumers to get the good, the bad and the ugly about life in their neighborhoods.

Here are some of the findings:

Nearly three-quarters of Americans dislike at least one of their neighbors. Those who have issues with their neighbors cite three main reasons: giving off a “weird vibe,” being too loud, and being rude.

37% of Americans would rather have neighbors whose political beliefs match their own. This is most important to Gen Zers and homeowners than renters.

32% of Americans have looked up a neighbor’s home online to see the value and/or check out the inside.

The takeaway:

“In today’s hot housing market where prices are high and inventory is limited, the unfortunate reality is that some people might not have any other choice but to live near someone they don’t like,” said LendingTree Senior Economic Analyst, Jacob Channel. “And while getting ‘bad vibes’ from a neighbor can certainly be annoying, dealing with them might be worth it if it means you have an affordable place to live.”

