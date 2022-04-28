An entryway can be a place to put down shoes, bags, keys and mail when you return home and a place to quickly grab what you need before you head out the door. For many families, however, the foyer is a disorganized dumping ground. Here are some tips on how to make the best use of the space.

Think About the Weather Where You Live

If you and your family wear coats, hats, scarves, and boots, designate areas to keep those things organized. If your foyer doesn’t have a closet, add hooks to a wall so each person can hang up a coat. You might also want to use hooks for backpacks and purses. Make sure that hooks are at a height where your kids can reach them easily.

Set aside space on a shelf for individual boxes or baskets where family members can place their hats and scarves. Shoes and boots can go on a shoe rack or in individual baskets. It’s also a good idea to include a bench or chair where people can sit down when putting on and removing boots.

Organize Other Items You Use Daily

Place keys in small boxes or plastic containers on a table or counter. That way, you won’t have to go searching for your keys when you’re getting ready for work and getting your kids off to school.

Many people bring in mail, set it down, then forget about it. That can lead to a pile of clutter and can also cause you to overlook bills and important letters. Use boxes or bins to sort mail into categories. Even if you don’t open mail right away, at least you’ll have it organized so you can go through it later.

Create a System That Everyone Can Follow

It’s important to design a system that suits your family’s needs. It should also be simple and clear so that everyone, including young children, can understand it and follow it. Designating specific areas for each family member can do wonders to keep the foyer organized. If your kids know exactly where to put their things and where to retrieve them before they head off to school, that can prevent a lot of headaches for you.

Keep Clutter Out of Your Foyer

The entryway should be a place to store items that family members use on a daily basis. It shouldn’t be a place for people to keep every single pair of shoes they own, toys, etc. That will cause the entryway to quickly become a cluttered disaster.

Go through everything that’s currently in the entryway and figure out what belongs there, what should be in another part of the house, and what can be discarded or donated. At least once a month, take some time to remove anything that shouldn’t be in the foyer.