MoxiWorks has announced that Troy Rech has joined the company as vice president of MLS Sales. Rech’s responsibilities include heading up the MLS sales arm of MoxiWorks and working with local and state REALTOR® associations. Prior to joining MoxiWorks, Rech’s 20-year career in the MLS space included roles as chief growth officer for Bright MLS, the senior sales leader for CoreLogic’s Real Estate Solutions Group and co-founder of Clareity.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a well-known and well-established company,” said Rech. ”This is a great opportunity to expand MoxiWorks’ award-winning technology in the MLS space as we work cooperatively to better serve brokers and agents across North America.”

This new initiative comes as MoxiWorks has been working alongside Stellar MLS, which serves more than 70,000 real estate professionals across Florida and Puerto Rico, to create singular workflows between the brokerage technology and the MLS technology. In addition to its work with Stellar MLS, MoxiWorks works with more than 450 MLSs across the country, and was a founding member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO).

“MoxiWorks has had a long and wonderful relationship with the MLS world, and we’re excited about this opportunity ahead of us,” said Georgia Perez, EVP of Strategic Growth & Emerging Markets. “With Troy‘s relationships, and knowledge of the space, we know he will lead us to immediate and long-term success..”

“There’s an opportunity here to bring together the brokerage and MLS world that’s never been done before, and Troy is the best person for the job as we expand into this space,” said York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. ”We’re opening the doorway for true collaboration between brokerages and MLSs.”

To learn more, visit MoxiWorks.com.