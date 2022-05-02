CRS Data, a provider of property tax data in the U.S., has expanded its national reach with eight new MLS and association customers including several alliances and regional company coalitions. This expansion has been coupled with investment into innovative growth with four major product enhancements and five new internal positions.

Some of the new clients include: Louisiana Commercial Database, Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin, Pueblo Association of REALTORS, New Mexico MLS,

Colorado Real Estate Network (CREN), Gulf Coast CMLS and Indiana Regional MLS.

“The growth that we have experienced over the last year is a reflection of our customer-first philosophy that drives every aspect of our business,” said Sara Cooper, director of the MLS Market. “Our teams thrive in an environment that inspires individualized solutions for intelligent property data. We cater to personalization and are dedicated to creating unmatched search capabilities—it’s what we love to do.”

As the customer base has grown, CRS Data has ramped up talent acquisition to elevate the product and support services. According to the company, these new internal positions will continue to develop solutions that help MLSs and associations.

“The talent that we retain and attract within our company provides unparalleled expertise to ensure that we are constantly refreshing our platform with intuitive elements and intelligent data that enriches the lives of real estate agents across the U.S. and Canada,” said Cooper. “We work everyday to enhance the usability of the MLS Tax Suite—from small nuances to major feature launches, including bilingual reports, school zone data and maps, ADA compliance and intuitive and robust comparables features.”

To learn more, visit MLS Tax Suite.