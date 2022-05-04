By combining their purpose-built platform of Online Self Study (OSS) with personalized feedback, professional education provider, The CE Shop, has announced it now offers a more engaging and modern approach to taking NMLS-approved courses.

According to a release, The CE Shop’s courses allow students to obtain or maintain a mortgage license online and provides opportunities to compliance officers, who are now able to easily track continuing education completion and success within their team.

The company says early adopters are saying the MLO coursework is user friendly, easy to navigate and the content is very digestible and well broken up.

The company also states its expansion into mortgage education is an important step in its mission to become the leader in professional education, as it expands the opportunity for related professions to add another area of expertise and revenue stream.

Licenses for mortgage professionals are regulated through the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS). Both Pre-Licensure Education (PE) and Continuing Education (CE) students must complete a minimum number of hours of NMLS-approved education, in addition to any state-specific requirements, the release stated.

The CE Shop’s initial course offerings include national pre-licensure education and continuing education courses for mortgage professionals. They provide 8-hour and 7-hour CE courses to fulfill all national education needs, as well as a 20-hour national PE course, which will help prepare students for the National Mortgage Loan Officer SAFE Test.

The CE Shop’s mortgage courses are available in every state plus the U.S. territories and are offered in one of two formats—online self-paced or online instructor-led—depending on the specific course.

“The CE Shop’s expansion into mortgage education will offer prospective Mortgage Loan Officers and industry veterans alike a convenient way to engage with their required education and explore free resources to help them find long-term success in the industry,” said Gary Weiss, CEO of The CE Shop. “With the launch of our mortgage education offerings, The CE Shop further solidifies its role as an industry-leading course provider.”

The CE Shop has been a provider of real estate education for nearly two decades, and it also offers home inspection education through AHIT.

For more information, visit TheCEShop.com.