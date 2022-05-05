Lori Penney, leader of Team Blue at ERA Key Realty Services in Wilmington, earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties, the company has announced. Penney is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS), part of an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market, according to a release.

“Agents who have earned the GUILD™ recognition are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers.”

The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Penney with the knowledge and tools to better serve affluent clients, the release stated. The GUILD™ recognition provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. “Being able to evaluate and look at the high-quality finishing and intuitive construction incorporated into homes with today’s technology is simply amazing. I enjoy seeing the evolution of what each individual home has to offer in unique features and upgrades. It is amazing to see the evolution of high-end homes built in the 1950s to present day.” said Penney.

Penney has been in real estate since 2008 and specializes in the Boston, Massachusetts suburban areas and Southern New Hampshire. She is a board member of both the Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce and the Wilmington Housing Authority. She is also a member of the Greater Boston Association of REALTORS®, Massachusetts Association of Realtors, New Hampshire Association of Realtors, National Association of REALTORS®, Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist, Accredited Buyers Representative, and At Home with Diversity (AHWD).

Her team has been awarded the No. 1 team for the past 5 years at ERA Key Realty Services, the company stated. Penney is a dedicated community member and makes giving back a priority. Her team organizes events every year to raise awareness and funds for local charities.

