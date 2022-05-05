United® Real Estate is bringing together its national broker and agent network in Orlando, Florida next week after a two-year separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. United is celebrating its 10th anniversary and ascent to becoming the seventh-largest residential brokerage operation in the nation. The conference will be the largest and best-attended United has ever held, the company reports.

The “ReUnited National Conference” will run three days and feature business planning, education, networking and celebration. The event name symbolizes the in-person reconnection of United Real Estate’s broker advisory council, executive leaders, franchise owners, brokers and agents representing 30 states and more than 100 offices.

United’s recently merged companies will attend their first United conference, including Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty, Texas United Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group and Platinum Realty.

ReUnited attendees will experience over 45 hours of educational content, learn about new technology and services United is launching in 2022, take part in general sessions, multiple small group sessions and expert panels.

The event features a speaker line-up including:

John “Gucci” Foley, founder and CEO of John Foley Inc. and Blue Angels pilot, will kick-off the event with a keynote address, “Peak Performance Is in Your DNA. Learn How to Unleash It!”

Broker, owner, manager and agent experts from around the country will share best-practices during expert panels throughout the conference.

Dan Elzer, president of The Training Academy, will educate the audience on navigating the market with a keynote address, “Adjusting Your Sails to Changing Real Estate Winds.”

Michael Andrew, Olympic swimmer, will discuss his experience of becoming a gold medal Olympian in, “Learn How to Perform Like an Elite Athlete.”

Dr. Steve Scheibner, American Airlines captain, will share his personal story of the events of 9/11 with a keynote address, “Living Every Day to the Fullest.”

Katie Lance, CEO and co-founder of Katie Lance Consulting and social media expert, will teach attendees how to master social media with a 12-month plan during, “Get Social Smart!”

In addition to providing conference-goers an agenda packed with great education and training, United plans to raise a significant donation for the organization’s official charity, Autism Speaks, the company stated.

ReUnited 2022 will wrap up with a celebration at its Sales Awards Recognition and Gala Dinner, held at the resort. It will feature special guests, red carpet photo opportunities, fun photo booth and live music entertainment by the Backbeat Band.

“Orlando was our top choice for reconvening our network for in-person education, networking and celebration of our 10-year trek to the seventh largest real estate business in America,” says Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “Our conference will act as a catalyst for even greater momentum for our network and company. Getting reconnected at ReUnited 2022 in sunny Orlando at the world-class Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is a fitting acknowledgement of the successes of all our agents, broker/owners and employees.”

To learn more about United Real Estate, visit GrowWithUnited.com.