Once springtime arrives, even the most cleaning-averse wants to open the windows and give the house a deep clean. Unfortunately, as you set out to give your home a much-needed seasonal clean, a few common mistakes can get in the way of ensuring your home receives its best clean. Read on for frequent spring cleaning mistakes and how you can avoid them.

Cleaning Without a Plan

Even the most motivated cleaners may struggle to tackle a whole house without a plan. Create the order in which you plan to clean, so you don’t begin cleaning areas of each room and end up with a home in a state of disarray. The best place to start is the most challenging place, which is usually the kitchen. You may find additional motivation to keep going by accomplishing the largest job first.

Skipping Decluttering

Decluttering is the most important step to spring cleaning. It isn’t easy to clean if piles, toys, books and other miscellaneous items cover all the surfaces. Dedicate time to filing or throwing out papers, donating or throwing out things you no longer use and creating an organization system, if necessary. If you struggle with organizing, hiring a professional organization service may be the best first step in your spring cleaning plan

Expecting to Complete Your Spring Cleaning in One Day

A deep spring cleaning takes time, so avoid setting unrealistic expectations and plan on finishing it in one day. Divide your tasks into several weekends so you don’t burn out. When Memorial Day weekend rolls around, you will have a sparkling home and extra time to relax and enjoy the warm weather.

Not Assessing Your Cleaning Tools and Supplies

Before you begin your cleaning, assess your arsenal of cleaning tools and supplies. Check the expiration dates and levels of cleaning solutions, and check the condition of your tools. If the tools are broken or in poor condition, throw these out and invest in new tools. Also, while it may be tempting to use an abrasive sponge or cloth, be sure to have several soft cloths to avoid scratching surfaces, such as stainless steel.

Not Taking the Order of Cleaning Into Consideration

Cleaning from the top down helps you clean the dust as you go. The dust will scatter all over your freshly cleaned surface if you work your way up. Cleaning your ceiling fan blades and top bookcases shelves will keep all the surfaces clean as you work your way down.

Forgetting the Tiny Spots

While the larger areas of your home are obvious spots to clean, don’t forget about the tinier places that you most likely overlook. Light switches, lamp switches, door handles, cabinet pulls and remotes are high-touch spots that often get overlooked.

Considering these commonly made spring cleaning mistakes will help your home sparkle and will lessen the burden of spring cleaning.