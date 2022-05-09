If you’re not looking to embark on a bathroom remodel, but want to make a few tweaks to make your bathroom feel more serene, there are easy ways to achieve that feeling. With a few adjustments and several additions, you can create a spa-like retreat in no time. Read on for easy ways to give your bathroom a spa feeling.

Make Lighting Adjustments

One of the easiest ways to create a spa-like atmosphere is to ensure you have the proper lighting. Converting your existing light switches to dimmers will instantly create a relaxing mood. Also, using warmer light bulbs instead of cool blue bulbs will help lend to a calming environment

Ensure Ample Storage and Organization

A clean, clutter-free bathroom reduces distraction and will help you relax and decompress. Hiring a professional organizer, investing in drawer organization systems and bringing in additional shelving and cabinets will help corral all your bathroom belongings and eliminate items on top of the counter.

Upgrade the Towels

Spas cater to all of the senses, including the tactile sense of touch. Replace your existing towels with a uniform set of towels in a durable, natural material in a bath sheet size. A bath sheet size is larger than a bath towel. For example, linen towels will become softer after every wash, or Turkish linens feel extra plush.

Be Selective With the Color Palette

Color selection can be a personal choice. For example, in a bathroom where you’re trying to create calming, relaxing vibes, select the colors that make you naturally exhale. For many people, this is a neutral color palette or a palette that mimics nature, such as blues and greens.

Replace the Towel Bars With Towel Hooks

Towel hooks are more visually appealing, as well as more functional than towel bars. They also take up less wall space and are less obtrusive. You can use two hooks to dry the towels, and also use the hooks to hang your rob

Light a Candle

Lighting a candle is a simple yet impactful way to change the mood of your bathroom. Lighting a candle as you get ready in the morning or wind down in the evening is an intentional way to start and end your day. Selecting an energizing or calming scent will help you transition into the next part of your day.

Add Greenery

Greenery can breathe fresh life into your bathroom. Whether it’s hanging a bunch of eucalyptus in the shower or adding a vase of greenery on the counter, greenery will transform your ordinary bathroom into a more welcoming space.

Replace the Showerhead

Replacing your existing showerhead with a more luxurious version will help your shower feel more rejuvenating. Whether it has a massage spray, a rain showerhead or it’s handheld, a new showerhead can change your overall shower experience.