Returning home from vacation can be an abrupt change. After you’ve spent a week relaxing and indulging, being thrown back into your fast-paced daily grind can have you longing to return to your time in the sun. However, there are a few tweaks you can make to your daily schedule to mimic those vacation vibes. Consider incorporating these tips into your regular schedule to achieve a vacation state of mind at home.

Be Intentional With Food Choices

Fresh food is likely a staple in your vacation cuisine, depending on where your travels take you. Whether it’s fresh fruit, grilled fish or perfectly sauteed vegetables, mealtime is a big part of many people’s travel itineraries. Replicate this by stocking your refrigerator with ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables, and take the time to cook a proper meal that includes a variety of ingredients, and carve out time to indulge in the meal with your entire family.

Set an Evening Cocktail Hour

If your schedule allows, make the time leading up to mealtime festive. Have a pre-dinner cocktail hour where you catch up with your family and prepare your meal. It’s a ritual that will help you reconnect and transition into your evening.

Get Outside Every Day

On vacation, you’re likely outside every day and for most of the day. When you’re home, it’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind, from being at the office, tackling chores at home and keeping up with your family’s busy schedule. Instead, be intentional about spending time outside every day, no matter the weather. Whether it’s a 30-minute walk or an outdoor workout, the sunshine and fresh air can mimic vacation-like vibes

Make Time for Leisure Activities

On vacation, you likely spend the time doing activities that make you happy. Transition this mind frame when you arrive home. Whether it’s reading every day, completing your favorite workout, golfing or playing tennis, incorporate this level of leisure into your daily life. When you’re doing what you love every day, you won’t feel rushed to plan your next trip.

Turn Off Your Electronics

On vacation, your phone might go from a device to stay permanently connected to a way to capture photos and videos. When you’re home, try turning off your phone or setting it to airplane mode, so you’re not constantly connected. Whether you’re with friends and family or enjoying some me-time, this electronic break can help you reset.

Print Your Photos

Avoid letting your vacation photos stay on your phone. Whether you make physical photo albums for your vacations or you print your favorite pictures to frame, being able to regularly see these memories can help you revisit your favorite vacations.

Ease Back Into Work

Returning to work can be one of the most challenging parts of returning from vacation. Before you leave for your trip, clean your desk, so you return to an organized physical work environment. Also, block your schedule as much as possible the first few days back, so you can prioritize what you need to accomplish. Taking control of your schedule can help you feel calmer and more organized.