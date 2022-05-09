Spring cleaning is an annual reminder to declutter, deep clean and refresh your home to start the new season feeling lighter and more organized. While deep cleaning your house is essential for a healthy home, some other factors in your life outside the home are also important to refresh. Read on for the different places in your life that could benefit from some spring cleaning.

Phone and Other Devices

Your phone could benefit from being cleaned in two ways. The first is sanitizing the screen and the devices’ cases. The second way is deleting any unused apps, organizing your apps into folders, deleting photos and uploading other images into cloud-based storage and deleting notes, texts and any other unnecessary files that take up valuable storage space.

Emails

Block out an hour to organize your inbox. Unsubscribe from lists that aren’t valuable to you, delete unnecessary emails and file the emails you need to keep. You’ll increase your storage and create a lighter and more manageable inbox

Digital Documents

Whether you use Google Docs, Dropbox or Apple iCloud for your digital storage, periodically organizing these files will make them more accessible to you. It will keep your files streamlined and organized. Select an organization method that works best for you to stick to your new process most successfully. You’ll free up storage space and be able to find the files you need faster

Car

After a long winter, it’s likely your car could use a deep clean. In addition to cleaning the exterior and getting a deep interior clean, go through your console, trunk and glove compartment to declutter and eliminate any items that aren’t necessary to keep. Ensure your insurance and registration are up to date and that you have the necessities on hand, such as a phone charger, umbrella, blanket and any other items that support your lifestyle.

Wallet and Handbag

Remove the entire contents from your wallet and purse, throwing out all old receipts, pieces of paper and other miscellaneous scraps you don’t need. Removing all the excess will help you quickly find what you need. Also, wipe down the surface and bottom of your handbag with a disinfecting wipe.

Health and Wellness

Springtime means warmer temperatures and a renewed interest in health. First, assess your existing health and wellness routine to see what is working, what’s not and where you can improve. Starting the new season by keeping your health a top priority, from your exercise routine to your nutrition program.

Mail

If your snail mail goes directly into the recycle bin, unsubscribe from paper mail so you can stop it before it even reaches your mailbox. The Federal Trade Commission recommends several steps to take. To reduce the amount of mail from marketers, register at the Direct Marketing Association’s (DMA) consumer website DMAchoice.org to select the mail you still want to receive. To stop credit card and insurance offers, go to optoutprescreen.com or call 1-888-5-OPT-OUT (1-888-567-8688). The major credit bureaus operate the phone number and website.