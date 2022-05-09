Mixing patterns is what gives a space a layered, designer-inspired look. However, knowing what patterns go together can feel confusing, as you want to create a collected space—not a chaotic one. Successfully mixing patterns comes down to the right blend of shape, positioning, color and size. Here are some patterns that go best together, along with tips for how you can use them in your home.

Mixing Patterns 101

Before selecting the patterns, some loose guidelines can help you choose the fabrics most strategically. Some helpful tips for mixing patterns are as follows:

Vary Pattern Sizes: A large-scale pattern should be the primary pattern, layering in medium and small patterns. For example, you can use a stripe as your dominant pattern, with herringbone and floral patterns as the accent patterns.

Use a Variety of Patterns: Three to four patterns are a good number to use in a space to create a visually balanced room.

Mix Pattern Types: Using both simple and intricate patterns will help the room from feeling too busy, providing the necessary contrast for a cohesive space.

Choose Similar Colors : Similar colors will avoid overwhelming the area and prevent the room from feeling chaotic. A color palette should have one dominant color, one secondary color and an accent color that is used sparingly.

Balance the Patterns: Patterns should be evenly spread throughout the room instead of grouping like patterns together to help the room feel balanced and in harmony.

Pattern Combinations

Selecting a dominant fabric is the best first step when selecting your pattern scheme. Below outlines some tried and true pattern combinations to choose from to create a cohesive, yet exciting space.

Primary Pattern: Herringbone

Pairs Well With: All patterns, in a harmonious color palette

How to Use: A large-scale herringbone pattern is a classic and elegant pattern to use on the floors. You can easily layer in a variety of patterns, such as floral drapes, a striped rug and a blend of small-scale herringbone, solid and organic patterned pillows.

Primary Pattern: Floral

Pairs Well With: Stripes, ikat, plaid, polka dots

How to Use: A floral print is romantic and feminine, but can also be balanced with a more masculine pattern, such as plaid or stripes. Floral drapery looks beautiful with striped wallpaper, a plaid rug and a combination of polka dot, small-scale floral and solid pillows.

Primary Pattern: Animal print

Pairs Well With: A variety of patterns, including plaid, houndstooth, stripes, florals and toile

How to Use: Animal print makes a statement in any room, from a rug, ottoman or accent chair, to an even larger piece, such as a loveseat or settee. Floral, stripes, paisley and other animal prints complement a bold animal pattern.

Primary Pattern: Plaid

Pairs Well With: Other plaids in different colors and sizes, and feminine prints such as floral and toile

How to Use: Plaid drapery makes a classic statement and is a juxtaposition to floral pillows, a striped rug and a toile armchair.