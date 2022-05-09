High-end condominium buildings offer a luxury urban living experience. While luxury condo buildings are known for their stunning views, door attendants and proximity to the best experience the city has to offer, buildings are also incorporating unique amenities that make the condo living experience even more plentiful. Read on to learn more about exceptional high-end condo building amenities.

Catering to Pets

On-site dog parks are essential for many pet owners. An indoor dog run is valuable for locations that have harsh winters. Pet spas and grooming studios are a perk many condo-living pet owners enjoy. A pet spa offers its residents a place to bathe and pamper their pet, while an on-site groomer lets you drop your pet off for regular grooming. Some buildings also offer pet watching services. So, if you have out-of-town plans, you can skip the doggy daycare and have someone on your building’s staff come and feed, walk and play with your pet.

Medical Staff On-Site

Some condo buildings offer memberships to private medical concierge companies or on-site wellness centers with doctors, nurses and nutritionists on staff. Other on-site fitness centers provide fitness assessments and body scans.

Wine Room

Some condo buildings have on-site wine rooms with wine lockers if your condo unit doesn’t have space for your own wine cellar. In addition, these temperature-controlled wine rooms are likely filled with storage lockers so you can keep your wine collection secure and at the perfect temperature.

On-Site Green Space

For urban dwellers, green space is a commodity. For the days you don’t feel like embarking out to the park for some much-needed fresh air, some condo buildings offer an on-site, beautifully landscaped area where you can enjoy a slice of nature in your own high-rise building. If you live in a colder climate, it requires vacationing warm to gain the benefits of the sun’s vitamin D. However, some buildings offer solarium-type spaces so you can soak up the sunshine while staying indoors.

Unique Outdoor Kitchen Amenities

While many condo buildings have outdoor kitchen space, such as communal grills and a bar area, some buildings offer more specialized cooking features. Imagine firing up the on-site pizza oven to grill your favorite pie while taking in your city’s skyline on a warm summer evening.

Advanced Fitness and Wellness Options

Gone are the days of an on-site fitness room containing a treadmill, elliptical machine and free weights. Many luxury condo buildings are equipped with yoga studios, group fitness classes, lap pools and sporting facilities, such as basketball courts and tennis courts. If golf is more your speed, imagine living in a building that is equipped with a virtual golf simulator. After a long day at work, you can get in a full round without leaving home. After a vigorous workout, your sore muscles could benefit from a day at the spa. Some high-end buildings offer on-site spas, so its residents can enjoy a massage session in a steam room or an indulgent pedicure.