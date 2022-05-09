If there’s one thing we have learned in the last couple of years, it’s that communication with clients has never been more important. Fortunately, calling, texting or getting in touch with clients via social media has made it easier. And with the help of social media sites, marketing and communication efforts have been even more elevated. But keeping track of these different platforms and engagement tools—as well as staying on top of deadlines and clients—can get hectic, confusing and altogether frustrating.

To help, agents have come to rely more heavily on customer relationship management (CRM) tools to keep their communications consistent. CRM software is meant to allow you to manage your business from one platform, no matter where you are.

Here’s a list of ways that CRM software makes life as an agent a little easier and more streamlined in a time when being able to juggle multiple responsibilities and projects is expected.

Keep track of homes

Real estate websites have been popping up left and right over the last few years. While they make it easy for clients to view properties, they can provide a headache for agents who need to keep track of where they saw which listings. With a CRM, you don’t have to keep multiple websites in your toolbar, as it seamlessly integrates those pages into the software. By viewing all properties listed on those real estate sites, you’ll be able to stay on top of the market and provide clients with up-to-date details.

Managing leads

Having multiple leads at once is a great problem to have, but things can still get confusing, hectic and frustrating. If you’re not careful, you can be stretched too thin and lose out on potential deals. CRM tools let you communicate quickly with potential clients who are looking to purchase a new home in the near future, especially as they get close to their expected purchase date.

Information database

Real estate CRM systems can keep track of huge amounts of data and advertising metrics while keeping everything together and easy to navigate. By using a CRM, agents can keep their business indexed, find properties and communicate with current, past and prospective clients.

A tool like HomeSmart’s RealSmart Agent simplifies your day-to-day operations, allowing agents to manage their business tasks and stay on top of their transactions.

Manage your marketing campaigns

If you want to generate leads through an email campaign, a CRM tool allows you to track your campaigns and view related data so you can quickly and easily figure out which types of campaigns work best for your business plans, and which are not so successful. This allows you to trim the fat on what’s not working for your bottom line and your brand as a whole.

In the end, agents benefit from the use of CRMs by organizing and growing their business while maximizing their time. This can lead to better client communication, a more productive business and the potential for improved lead generation.