A bedroom should be a place of solace, rest and relaxation. Creating this space should be intentional, focusing on function and complemented by a soft, calming aesthetic. Designing a bedroom should be an exercise in creativity and purpose. Read on for your guide to creating a bedroom.

Eliminate Clutter

Before bringing in anything new, remove clutter from the bedroom to eliminate distractions. Piles of laundry, miscellaneous piles on the dressers and nightstands, unfinished projects and other odds and ends have no place in the bedroom. A bedroom retreat should be a serene and calm space, which you can accomplish by starting with a blank canvas.

Create the Layout

Space planning the bedroom is the first step before selecting the furniture, paint, colors, etc. Space planning will help you create the most beneficial layout to maximize your space, focused on comfort and relaxation. The first step is measuring the overall room to determine how much space you have for furniture. In a bedroom, the focal point is usually the bed. The bed, rug, bedside tables, dressers and other storage pieces, seating options and wall decor should all be considered as you design the floor plan. One of the most essential qualities of a relaxing bedroom is softness, so be sure the rug is large enough to extend beyond both sides of the bed.

Select a Color Palette

Choosing the room’s color scheme will create a color palette to create a cohesive look. The 60-30-10 rule is a tried and true way to achieve a harmonious color palette. This means that 60% of the room should be the primary color, 30% should be a secondary color and 10% should be an accent color.

Add Something Soft Underfoot

Even if your entire home is hardwood, carpet is an excellent choice for a bedroom, as it helps you feel enveloped with coziness from head to toe. However, if carpeting isn’t your preference, then a thick, plush rug will create the same effect in a material such as wool.

Shop for Furniture

With your layout in place, you can begin shopping for bedroom furniture. The bed is the best starting point, as this is the largest and most important piece of furniture in the room. With the bed selected, you can begin choosing the rest of the pieces.

Layer the Window Treatments

Creating an optimal sleep environment starts with keeping the room as dark as possible. Automated blackout shades should be at the top of your bedroom makeover list from a functional standpoint. For an additional design element, hanging curtains to frame the window will add height, drama and a decorative element. Adding curtains will also serve as an extra layer to further block the light.

Layer in Lighting

Every room should have a variety of lighting, including ambient, task and accent lighting. This could blend of overhead lighting, table and floor lamps, and wall sconces. In a bedroom, various types of lighting will add ambiance and create a soothing space. A statement piece, such as a chandelier, sconces and table lamps, will allow you to control the level of lighting you want. To further elevate your lighting, replace the sconces and table lamps on the lampshades to maximize the visual impact.