Your home’s exterior is its first impression. While a manicured lawn and fresh paint can boost the appearance of any home, there are some additional ways to help luxury homes stand apart. A home with beautiful curb appeal can help it sell faster for a higher selling price and can help increase your area’s home values. If you’re looking to improve your home’s curb appeal, read on to learn more about ways to improve your home’s curb appeal.

Upgrade Your Driveway

If your driveway is cement or asphalt, upgrade to a brick driveway by installing brick pavers. A brick driveway results in a stately look and can help it stand apart from other homes on the block. In addition, selecting a shade or brick that compliments your home’s existing materials and color will provide a cohesive look.

Invest in Landscape Design

Hiring a professional landscape company to create a design plan for your home can drastically improve its exterior appearance. Fresh mulch, manicured bushes and shrubs, vibrant flowers and clean lines will create a well-maintained, lush appearance. Extending the landscaping down to the parkway and mailbox will extend the beauty and greet potential buyers as soon as they pull into the driveway. The landscaping plan should also include the sides of your house if they are visible on the street.

Create a Beautiful Entry

The entry path leading up to your front door should be a beautiful experience for those coming to your home. Flower beds, planters and adequate lighting should be incorporated on the pathway to the front door. The front door should be freshly painted or kept freshly shined if it’s solid wood. Outdoor lighting and exterior hardware should be rust-free, clean and functional, such as the house numbers.

Update the Front Door

Replacing the front door can significantly improve a home’s appearance. Changing the style of the door can give your home an instant refresh and boost curb appeal. Whether it’s a larger door, a more current style, or incorporating more windows in the door to increase your home’s natural light, a new door will make the neighbors do a double-take as they pass by.

Turn Your Porch Into a Living Space

If you have a front porch, turn this space into an extension of your home. A freshly painted porch ceiling, an outdoor rug, comfortable seating and tables, and coordinating outdoor cushions and pillows will create an inviting atmosphere and will tempt guests or potential buyers to sit down and stay awhile.

Upgrade the Mailbox

An upgraded mailbox is a minor update that can make a significant impact. Selecting a mailbox that coordinates with your home’s colors and materials can indicate an intentional extension of your home. Planting fresh flowers around the mailbox is a beautiful visual accent for those passing by.

Spruce Up the Windows

Upgrading the shutters and adding window boxes add an authentic charm to any home. Replacing faux shutters with functional, appropriately sized shutters can instantly elevate and home. Likewise, window boxes filled with seasonal greenery and flowers add depth, dimension, colors and layers to any home.