Rooftops are some of the best-kept secrets in city living. They provide an entirely new view of the city to urban dwellers and serve as a relaxing retreat, away from the hectic, fast-paced world below. So if you’re looking to spruce up your rooftop terrace in time for the summer months, read on for inspiration.

Design an Outdoor Living Room

View your rooftop as an extension of your living room. Comfortable and functional furniture, conversation areas, outdoor carpet, a dining space, plants and lighting all contribute to an inviting outdoor rooftop space.

Create Privacy

While rooftop terraces are out of sight from the street, they can still be visible from other rooftops. So add privacy elements to make your outdoor space feel more private. Pergolas, screens or fences are also excellent structures to support climbing vines or shrubbery to block views from other rooftops and to help shield the sun. Plenty of oversized planters filled with upright shrubs, such as arborvitae or boxwood topiaries, are another way to add both privacy and vegetation.

Make It Inviting

Incorporating softness into the space will compel you to spend plenty of time outside. Laying down soft outdoor rugs and filling the seating areas with plush outdoor cushions will beckon you to kick off your shoes, lay back and take a nap in the midday sun.

Add Foliage

No matter how manicured the city parkways are, it lacks the greenery that you’d find outside city limits. So fill your rooftop with plenty of foliage and flowers to create a true urban escape.

Plant Vertically

If you’re short on space, encourage your plants to grow vertically. Use the walls to support climbing vines and hang potted plants. You can also use the wall to build an herb garden by fastening the pots to the wall or to a lattice screen that leans against the wall.

Add Summer Ambiance

Take advantage of the evening city lights by spending warm summer nights on the rooftop. Hang string lights around the perimeter of the terrace to create the ideal summer night ambiance and to illuminate the space.

Build an Outdoor Kitchen

Take advantage of your beautiful rooftop views by cooking and dining alfresco. A grill and prep space will give you room to prepare meals and summer cocktails and indulge while taking in your city’s skyline.

Incorporate a Fire Element

Incorporate a fire element into your rooftop design for both ambiance and warmth. Whether it’s a fire table, fire pit or outdoor fireplace, it can lend mood lighting, be a beautiful backdrop for an evening dinner party, or keep you warm on chilly summer mornings with a cup of coffee.

Install a Rooftop Cinema

With the right screen and audio system, you can curl up to watch your favorite movies surrounded by city lights. A pull-down projector screen works well for smaller spaces, or you can also build an outdoor TV into the wall, covering it when not in use.