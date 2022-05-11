Having a place to escape to get lost in a good book is a booklover’s dream. Creating a library at home can become a place that is your ultimate refuge and a getaway from your day-to-day responsibilities and obligations. If you dream of creating your own library, you can make this visitation a reality. Read on for what you need to know about creating your own beautifully inviting home library.

Hang Your Favorite Artwork

Hanging your favorite artwork adds personality and familiarity to the space. Your favorite art can make you feel instantly at home and make the room feel cozier.

Design a Hidden Library

A hidden library is an ultimate escape. Building a library behind a wall or a shelf adds more intrigue and coziness to an already comfortable space. Plus, any hidden room will delight anyone who comes to visit.

Include a Bed

If you love to curl up in bed with a good book, add a bed to your library. A comfortable bed will feel blissful on a rainy day when you can retreat to your library bed surrounded by all your favorite books.

Transform Unused Spaces

If you don’t have any rooms available to transform into a library, assess your home’s unused nooks and corners. You can instantly create a library nook by adding built-in seating, vertical floating bookshelves and lighting.

Add a Ladder

If you plan on continuing to grow your book collection, be sure your library has a ladder to accommodate your growing collection. Then, take advantage of the top shelves by having a ladder to access all your books.

Choose a Room With a View

Select an area of the house with the best view. Curling up with a good book and views of a beautifully manicured lawn, a gorgeous lake view or awe-inspiring hills will help lend to the overall relaxing experience of a home library.

Build a Fireplace

A fireplace in a library will accentuate the welcoming, restful atmosphere of a library. A warm fireplace begs for you to sit down, relax and crack open your favorite book.

Layer the Lighting

Lighting is the best way to control the ambiance of a space. For example, a library requires enough lighting to be able to read comfortably but should also be dim enough, so it’s not too bright. Ambient lighting or general lighting, such as recessed lighting, should be able to be dimmed so you can control the level of brightness. Accent lighting, such as wall sconces or picture lighting, can give you the mood lighting you need. Task lighting, such as table lamps, is necessary if you want to curl up and read under the light from your end table.

Strategically Select the Location

Ideally, you would avoid selecting a room in the basement or attic to build your library, as these spaces are prone to humidity, which can damage your book collection. The same goes for avoiding rooms with bright sunlight, as the light can damage your books. If you do select a room with bright sunlight, install heavy drapery or blackout shades so that you can protect the integrity of your books.