The average U.S. asking rent rose $15 in April to an all-time record $1,659, with year-over-year growth moderating by 50 basis points but remaining high at 14.3%, according to the latest Yardi® Matrix Multifamily Report released this week.

“Although there are a few weak spots, multifamily demand and rent growth remain incredibly strong throughout the country,” state Matrix analysts in the new report. “Of our top 30 metros, rent growth was up at least 8.8% over the last year in all but one.”

Rent growth was also positive in all 30 metros over the last one-month, three-month and 12-month periods. Markets in Florida and the Southwest maintained the top spots in year-over-year rankings, but more recently Boston, New York, San Jose and Philadelphia have been the top performers.

Additionally, the average single-family asking rent in the U.S. reached an all-time high of $2,018 in last month. Year-over-year growth for single-family homes dropped 110 basis points to 13.2%.

Deceleration is anticipated any month now, due to economic contraction, surging inflation, interest rate hikes and ongoing supply-chain issues.

View the full report here.