Negotiation is table stakes for a successful real estate professional. Yet, not everyone has mastered this skill, regardless of experience level. This is why The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and professionals like Rob Nahigian work tirelessly to help agents and brokers sharpen their negotiation strategy and tactics.

Better negotiation skills not only ensure a REALTOR® is getting the best deal for themselves and their brokerage, but also their clients. But that begs the question: what attributes are most important for effective negotiations? RISMedia wanted to answer this question and more, so we sat down with Nahigian, who is a principal at Auburndale Realty Co. in Newtown, Massachusetts, at the National Association of REALTORS® annual Conference and Expo last November in San Diego, California. During this interview he dives into that question and offers his best advice on how you can make adjustments when you head into your next negotiation.

Interview highlights:

0:18 Nahigian’s background in real estate

1:50 Why negotiation is an art and a science

3:05 The skill every negotiator needs

4:35 How to hone your listening skills

5:55 Avoiding negotiation pitfalls

8:15 How to use your negotiation skills to your client’s advantage

About Rob Nahigian

Rob Nahigian is a principal with Auburndale Realty Co. in Newton, Massachusetts and has 32 years in commercial/industrial real estate experience as an advisor, developer and broker. He has handled approximately $5 billion of real estate totaling 40 million square feet. His past clients include Berkshire Hathaway, Weyerhaeuser, Legg Mason, Archdiocese of Boston, Goldman Sachs/Archon Group, AT&T and Ryder Trucks. Rob served as the CRE New England Chapter President and National Editor-In-Chief and SIOR New England Chapter President and National Ed Chair. He holds commercial real estate accreditations of FRICS, SIOR, CRE and MCR. He has earned his BA from Lehigh University and a Masters in Urban Planning from Columbia University.