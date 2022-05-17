Likely you have, at one time or another, sniffed the milk and passed it to someone else for final judgment.

Milk spoils when bacteria converts the lactose into glucose and galactose, which can make it smell bad enough to pass on drinking it or even to noticeably curdle. On average, though, milk and most dairy products have a fairly long shelf life, often many days past the indicated ‘sell by’ date, and you can pretty much rely on your nose or your eyes to tell you when it’s past its prime.

But the stuff in your pantry, from paprika to peanut butter, is typically far harder to gauge. When, if ever, are flour or spices past their usefulness? For the most part, ‘best by’ dates on dry foods are not mandatory.