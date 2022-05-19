Eric Fite

COO

CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

“The Secrets of Succession-Building” – Eric Fite shares strategies for a successful generational real estate firm

Overview

Eric Fite, chief operating officer of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, joins the latest episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge Podcast. Over the course of his conversation, Fite breaks down the unique aspects of real estate as a family business and discusses the systems he’s implemented as COO to make the firm stand above its competitors. Listeners will learn tips on building company culture and streamlining business processes.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

1:10 – How Fite got involved in his family business

5:41 – The pressures and family dynamics of running a generational real estate business

10:55 – The unique challenges and culture-building of a family firm

15:40 – The models and internal structures at CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

17:54 – How the firm—and Fite’s father, Jim Fite—streamlined the business model when he took over

20:21 – Fite’s plans for his own succession

21:42 – Why good business processes hold the key to long term success

24:04 – The business relationship between Eric and Jim Fite

25:57 – How the company stacks up next to venture capital-backed firms

29:15 – What’s next for CENTURY 21 Judge Fite and the market at large?

About Eric Fite

Joe Rand is the chief creative officer for Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, one of the largest companies in the New York tri-state region with nearly 30 offices, over 1,200 agents, and closing over 6,000 transactions worth over $2.5 billion in volume in 2018. Rand is also the executive director of the Broker Public Portal, an industry consortium dedicated to building an advertising-free home search experience with Homesnap. A writer at heart, he is the author of “Disruptors, Discounters, and Doubters,” which discusses how the industry can overcome challenges posed by disruption, and “How to be a Great Real Estate Agent,” covering how agents can build their business by identifying and servicing client needs. Rand is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and is one of RISMedia’s inaugural Real Estate Newsmaker Hall of Fame members. Learn more at the links provided below.

Links and Resources