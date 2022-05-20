The REALTORS® Conference & Expo is now NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience. This year’s event will take place in November in Orlando, Florida. NAR NXT will also offer virtual content for select sessions.

Over two years of analysis and research have resulted in incorporating meaningful changes to NAR’s premier annual event, REALTORS® Conference & Expo. The changes elevate programming and ensure attendees are finding relevance and value in the event, year after year, both now and for years to come.

With these significant changes came the opportunity for NAR to strategically rename the conference, NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, to ensure it captures the value NAR is trying to convey.

The change is supported by key messages that position the conference as the ultimate, experience-centric event for everyone in real estate, no matter where you are in your career or what field of real estate you are in, NAR says.

Attendees will exchange ideas, experiment with cutting-edge innovation, get insights from top experts, and create their own experiences. NAR NXT is the innovation incubator at the heart of the real estate industry, NAR says.

NAR members, real estate stakeholders and others who are interested in attending NAR NXT can register, view the conference schedule and learn more by visiting narnxt.realtor.