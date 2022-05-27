Coldwell Banker Real Estate has announced that Roni Boyles has been appointed vice president of public relations and corporate communications. In her new role, Boyles will oversee a multi-talented in-house team of PR and communication professionals as well as agency partners as they work to further the brand’s goals and support Coldwell Banker’s network of over 100,000 affiliated agents, the company stated.

From her very first role at Coldwell Banker as the director of public relations and corporate communications, to her most recent role serving as the brand’s senior director of public relations, the company says Boyles has been a driving force behind the success of many of the real estate brand’s initiatives, including fundraising events, company rebrands, mergers and acquisitions and more.

In 2019, Boyles was named to the PR News “Top Women in PR” list, an award honoring women making an impact within the public relations industry. Most recently, Boyles’ guidance and expertise helped Coldwell Banker win the Gold Stevie in the “Corporate Communications Campaign of the Year” category in the 2022 American Business Awards for the brand’s successful fall survey that sought to reveal consumer sentiments during the hot housing market, the company said.

With more than 25 years of experience in the field of public relations, Boyles has achieved many accomplishments. Among them, the creation of the “Coldwell Banker Spirit of Home Awards” fundraising event, which has raised nearly $1M for housing-related causes in New England since its inception. She also co-launched Realogy’s What Moves Her initiative, which helps women in the real estate industry develop their leadership skills and realize their professional development goals, the company noted.

