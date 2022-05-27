With more than 20 years’ experience in the real estate industry, I have managed luxury brands and helped agents develop their personal brands. It is a delicate art. Each agent must create their individual style that incorporates their unique personality, communication approach and relationship skills. But the most successful agents all share a common trait: they are prepared with proficient market knowledge that inspires trust and confidence with their clients.

This is not a skill learned solely through wisdom and experience. It requires having the right tools, resources, and sources of information to keep up with evolving micro-market trends. You must think on your feet and anticipate any question or objection your clients may have.

Many agents spend years cultivating this level of knowledge and set of tools to establish themselves as a trusted advisor to their clients. But the vast majority of technologies available to agents have not kept pace with the demands of the market. Agents are cobbling together their own disintegrated toolkit of tech solutions to set up searches for clients, perform market analysis, create presentations, manage their networks, communicate with clients, generate new leads, and every other task imaginable.

The shortcomings of existing property tech and real estate tech are barriers preventing many agents from achieving their full potential. The bottom line is, if it takes you 45 minutes or longer to create your valuations and presentations, think of your time and money lost due to inefficiency. And if you are juggling many systems, your time is wasted every time you have to switch platforms. Not to mention the enormous cost and effort expended on online lead generation for little to no return.

All these pain points expose a major opportunity to improve the quality and efficiency of real estate tech.

That is what drew me to homegenius. The homegenius suite of technology uses the latest developments in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to make brokers and agents the smartest people in the room—empowering every agent with knowledge that will impress their clients and tools that will help them grow their business. homegenius is an interconnected ecosystem of solutions that support the entire real estate transaction from search to close:

homegenius connect is a real estate lead network that connects high intent “ready to go” homebuyers and sellers with qualified agents in homegenius connect agent network.

geniusprice technology is a ground-breaking intelligent pricing engine that provides brokerages and agents with next-level analytics and insights in an interface that’s easy to use and takes home price estimates to a new level.

geneuity is brilliantly simple software for brokerages and agents who want to work through transactions in a faster, smarter way.

titlegenius by Radian is a more streamlined and transparent path to closing built on patent-pending blockchain technology, allowing agents to see the entire transaction pipeline at a glance.

It is gratifying to be part of a company that is moving the industry forward in a significant way. But the most thrilling opportunity is the impact we can have helping each agent grow their business. Our products, services and technology can save agents time, and may convert more leads, making them look like rock stars in the process. Visit homegenius.com to learn more about the homegenius ecosystem and tools that can bring powerful analytics to living room conversations with your clients.