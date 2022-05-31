Your front porch is your home’s first impression before your guests even walk inside. Also, during the summer months, it’s a place you’re more likely to spend visiting, hosting, relaxing or even working. Therefore, the front porch color can significantly impact how the front porch looks and feels. The right color can transform the space into an inviting, welcoming and restful space. If you’re looking to paint your front porch, below are some of the best colors to create a space that will impress your guests and where you’ll want to spend time in.

Where to Start

The best paint color is the color that will be cohesive with your home and the vegetation and botanicals surrounding your home. For example, the front porch color should complement the home’s architectural elements, such as the brick, stone, siding and roof. It should also complement the surrounding trees, shrubbery and flowers.

Lighting is another essential factor to consider when selecting a paint color. This is why it’s imperative to test paint colors before committing to a color. For example, south-facing porches are best with lighter paint colors.

Muted Green

A green porch is a natural fit, as it will tie into the existing greenery in your landscaping. A soft green, such as Behr’s Back to Nature will add warmth to your porch while complementing your surrounding grass and trees.

Deep Blue

A deep blue porch will make a statement and is a stylish, chic color that can act as a neutral. Deep blue looks stunning against lighter-hued architectural elements, such as painted white brick or light stone. Benjamin Moore’s Evening Dove has hints of navy, black and charcoal and will help your front porch stand out.

Navy Blue

Navy blue is a tried-and-true classic shade that pairs well with a wide range of colors, including white, red, gray, light blue and salmon. Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue can make a front porch feel traditional and current and always make your front porch stand out.

Off-White

A creamy shade of off-white is a classic choice for a front porch and will work well with nearly any exterior color scheme. Behr’s Swiss Coffee is an excellent warm yet neutral shade that can complete any exterior design.

Light Gray

A shade of soft grade works especially well if the rest of your home is a bolder color. Soft gray is versatile and neutral and pairs well with many other colors. Benjamin Moore’s Classic Gray is an excellent choice for a front porch color.

Pale Blue

Pale blue, especially on the ceilings, is a common choice for front porches, particularly in the South. This particular shade of blue is referred to as haint blue and is meant to be applied to front porch ceilings. Some common haint blue colors include: