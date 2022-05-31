ERA ® Real Estate has announced the signing of a master franchise agreement for Spain with ACL Consultores, SL. As a result, ERA Real Estate now has a global presence in 34 countries spanning across five continents, the company stated.

ACL Consultores is led by Rafael (Rafa) Tarajano Carrillo and José Juan Muñoz de Campos, entrepreneurs with a long history and experience in the real estate brokerage sector, including successful franchise development in the Canary Islands, ERA stated.

The Spanish real estate market is one of the largest in Europe, with an estimated inventory of more than 26 million homes. According to Spain’s National Institute of Statistics, in 2021, 565,523 transactions took place, with new homes accounting for approximately 20% of total home sales.

“We are thrilled to partner with ERA Real Estate, to continue to grow globally and increase our presence in the European real estate market,” said Rafa Tarajano, CEO/founding partner, ERA Spain. “Spain’s real estate industry is one of the engines of the country’s economy. We will continue our mission to bring value to our ERA franchisees and enhance the real estate profession. Together with one of the world leaders in the industry, we intend to not only build a highly successful business, but to also build a new family of first-class real estate professionals under the ERA Spain umbrella.”

“The strength and confidence of the ERA brand, together with its capacity for innovation and adaptation to different markets and situations, will help ensure that our franchisees and agents become the “touchstone” in services and quality as a leader in the real estate market,” said José Juan Muñoz de Campos, director/founding partner, ERA Spain.

“As a global leader in real estate with over 40,000 affiliated agents worldwide, we are thrilled to have found great partners to expand the brand’s presence in Europe with a master franchise in Spain,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “Rafa and José Juan have a tremendous understanding of Spain’s real estate industry and where growth opportunities exist in the region and nationwide. They have recognized that franchising with ERA provided unique advantages to help build a successful company and support their expansion plans. We are excited to welcome ERA Spain to our Team ERA global network of real estate professionals.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.