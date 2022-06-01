Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has announced it will host its first-ever ENGAGE summit in Los Angeles, California on June 5-7 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The company says hundreds of Coldwell Banker Luxury Property Specialists from eight countries and 28 states will be in attendance, representing more than $12 billion in total sales volume.

Luxury agents attending ENGAGE will have the opportunity to join 15 breakout sessions led by leaders across real estate, design, marketing and social media, a release stated. The sessions will give luxury specialists the chance to gain industry knowledge on curating their own content and strategy to propel their business, as well as build their referrals and encourage network growth with other leaders from multiple luxury markets across the world, the company stated.

Session highlights will include:

Strengthening Referrals: Luxury leaders Tracy Allen, Tim Smith, Francois Carriere and Gail Roberts highlight best practices for building a strong network to increase referrals.

Luxury leaders Tracy Allen, Tim Smith, Francois Carriere and Gail Roberts highlight best practices for building a strong network to increase referrals. Social Media in the Luxury Space: Danielle Garofalo, voted in the top 100 most influential people in real estate, demonstrates how to leverage social media to win listings, monetize social media and protect the privacy of high-end clientele.

Danielle Garofalo, voted in the top 100 most influential people in real estate, demonstrates how to leverage social media to win listings, monetize social media and protect the privacy of high-end clientele. Globalizing Your Business: An interview with President and CEO of Coldwell Banker France and Monaco, Laurent Demeure, on how to engage with international clients and transform a client base from national to global.

An interview with President and CEO of Coldwell Banker France and Monaco, Laurent Demeure, on how to engage with international clients and transform a client base from national to global. Creative & Luxury: Rob Siltanen, CEO and chief creative officer of Siltanen & Partners, an advertising agency based in Los Angeles, will share expert insight into how great branding, creative and design can have a positive impact when working with any client.

Throughout the event, attendees will hear from Coldwell Banker leaders including CEO M. Ryan Gorman, President and COO Liz Gehringer, Executive Vice President of Operations Tim Foley, Chief Marketing Officer David Marine and Vice President of Global Luxury Michael Altneu on how to leverage the Coldwell Banker brand’s tools, services and tips to excel in the exclusive and competitive world of luxury real estate, the company stated.

To close out ENGAGE, Coldwell Banker adds that top industry icons Jade Mills, Jill Hertzberg, Carrie Wells and Tim Allen will participate in a panel called “A Powerful Engagement” to discuss how agents can tackle inventory challenges and ways to dominate in the luxury market.

“ENGAGE brings a holistic experience to Coldwell Banker’s Luxury Property Specialists who work with some of the most exclusive clients around the world, providing them with the resources needed to enhance their brand through digital marketing, social media and online advertising,” said David Marine, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. “The Coldwell Banker network is always there to help its agents and allows them to consistently reach and interact with clients, even when they are not looking to buy or sell a home.

“The ENGAGE summit is Coldwell Banker Global Luxury’s premier event, bringing together Luxury Property Specialists from around the world to build and foster relationships across our network, while also enabling our agents to learn from some of the top performers in the industry,” said Michael Altneu, vice president of Global Luxury, Coldwell Banker Real Estate. “ENGAGE will shed light on the extraordinary paradigm shift that has occurred within luxury real estate since 2020 and equip our agents with the practices and resources needed to successfully navigate this current market environment.”

“Luxury is no longer just concentrated in major cities; it’s everywhere and it’s all about giving your buyer and seller the best possible service,” added Jade Mills, president of Jade Mills Estates and international ambassador of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. “As luxury homes become more in demand, it is crucial for our luxury specialists to be informed on what is influencing luxury consumers today. ENGAGE will highlight the exclusive tools and services available to Coldwell Banker agents that allows us to support our clients anywhere in the world and continuously deliver unique experiences.”

