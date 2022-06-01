RISMedia’s June issue of Real Estate magazine is up and not to be missed are some in-depth exclusives this month with Elm Street Technology and Vylla Home. Check out this month’s features below.

On the Cover

Reimagining Real Estate Technology

Elm Street Is Changing the Tech Game by Flipping the Narrative and Putting People First

There’s a lot of noise in the real estate technology space today, and tech fatigue is running rampant as brokerages continue to chase the next shiny object and throw significant sums of money at tools that don’t play nicely with one another. A bona fide problem in real estate, this tech fatigue is causing many professionals to become frustrated with the products and services available to help them succeed. There’s no denying that brokers and agents are spending too much time, energy and money managing technology vendors. On a mission to streamline the experience from beginning to end, Elm Street is doubling down on their commitment to cut through the clutter. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at how Elm Street is reimagining real estate technology as we know it.

Highlights

It Takes a ‘Vyllage’ to Foster a Culture of Success

This month, learn about Vylla Home’s belief in the importance of maintaining a culture that inspires, recognizes and supports its agents.

Training Strategies and Best Practices to Rise Above the Crowd

Here, Rocket Mortgage’s Mackenzie Moug discusses strengthening the professional bond between agents and their clients.

Winning With Culture

In this exclusive feature, JBGoodwin REALTORS® discusses the importance of fostering a strong company culture.

Visit our Table of Contents here and here to see all this month’s top features!