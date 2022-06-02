In such a transformational industry, looking and planning ahead is an imperative. This is why RISMedia hosts its annual CEO & Leadership Exchange. This year’s event will be held from September 6 through the 8 in Washington, D.C., and will welcome more than 500 of the U.S.’s top thought leaders in residential real estate. Topics will run the gamut on the most critical issues that should be top of mind for real estate professionals.

The past two years in real estate have been anything but dull. But headwinds caused by market uncertainties have some questioning how much longer the good times will roll. That begs the question: what is the current state of real estate?

This is a question Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) CEO Paul Boomsma intends to answer in his opening day keynote.

Still, we didn’t want to wait until September to hear some of his thoughts, so we caught up with Boomsma to get a sense of what’s on his mind and what attendees can expect to hear during his can’t-miss address.

Paul, how’s 2022 shaping up for LeadingRE and its network of brokerages?

Paul Boomsma: As the world continues to rebound from COVID, we see that markets have changed with many positive characteristics, including high demand for homeownership—generating what may be the strongest market for sellers that we’ve ever seen in many areas. Less positive are the challenges being experienced by current buyers, especially those looking to enter the market for the first time.

Among our members, we see the desire to rekindle relationships in-person, having held our Conference Week with near pre-pandemic numbers; recently holding a successful APAC Forum in Phuket, Thailand; and anticipating a sell-out crowd for our upcoming Global Symposium in Portugal.

What do you see as the single biggest opportunity in residential real estate in the U.S. right now?

PB: Real estate professionals should continue to double-down on their existing relationships. There will always be business; the question is whether they will be the recipient of that business. Without a strong ongoing relationship, they should not expect it. They have to keep the relationships alive, and the business will follow.

Conversely, what is the biggest challenge U.S. brokers are facing?

PB: When you come off a record year, it’s difficult to know what direction to go to maintain that pace. However, in a cyclical industry like ours, change should be expected, and some leveling out of the market is a normal and healthy part of the cycle. We need to continuously assess and take advantage of the opportunities that exist and expect that change will be constant.

We’re excited to welcome you to our 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange. Without giving away too much information, can you share a key takeaway attendees should expect from your presentation?

PB: We are going to look at trends from around the world and what the U.S. can learn from global markets, with first-hand insights on how others approach profitability, training, marketing, technology and more. The U.S. is the most fluid and dynamic consumer real estate market in the world, and with that comes challenges that don’t even exist in other markets.

What’s getting you excited for the second half of 2022, and why should other real estate professionals be excited, too?

PB: With the world reopening post-COVID, people are no longer purchasing with as much desperation, but more with a focus on future, long-term lifestyles. This allows us to do what we do best: serve as expert consultants in helping people find the right home for them, from both the investment and lifestyle perspectives.

Lastly, what do you love most about real estate?



PB: It’s never boring! At its core it’s a people business, always presenting new opportunities and filled with so many wonderful people.

To learn more about about RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, and see the full list of speakers and sessions, visit https://www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/.