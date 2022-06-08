Lamacchia Companies Owner and Lamacchia Realty Broker Anthony Lamacchia announced today that veteran team member Jackie Louh has been appointed as chief operating officer. This makes her second in command to Lamacchia, and comes as the company experiences explosive growth in agent count, marketshare, revenue and geographical locations.

According to Lamacchia, Louh is a natural leader who will free him up to focus on the future vision of the company. In her new role, Louh will be in charge of running the daily aspects of Lamacchia Realty, empowered with the majority of decision-making responsibilities.

A company veteran, Louh has held several roles within the company since first coming on board as a temporary receptionist in 2010, then rising through the ranks to become the top sales agent in Lamacchia’s earlier iteration as a team model. Louh then became vice president of Business Development, charged with creating the department dedicated to expanding the company’s growth.

“To say that I’m proud of Jackie would be an understatement,” says Lamacchia. “Over the last couple of years, I have been thinking hard about who to appoint to this position and my mind kept coming back to her. Her ability to handle many projects and problems simultaneously, withstand tremendous amounts of pressure along with having a magnetic and likable personality make her stand out, as these traits are all crucial to this position.”

“I am beyond excited and motivated to take this company to the next level,” says Louh. “I can speak from experience when I say this company truly has a culture that allows you to learn, grow and succeed and it all starts at the top.”



To learn more about Louh and the executive team’s plan for future growth, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com/jackie-louh-promoted-to-chief-operating-officer-of-lamacchia-realty/