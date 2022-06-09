United® Real Estate has announced the launch of its Specialty Properties Group (SPG) websites. Lifestyle.UnitedRealEstate.com is a collection of websites featuring AI and machine learning designed to enhance proprietary SEO algorithms for United’s lead acquisition program, the company stated, noting that the technology-first strategy is converting more buyer and seller leads while significantly reducing the company’s acquisition and transaction costs.

Together, United said the SPG collection is producing organic website traffic and business leads for United’s agent-centered inbound lead program, powered by 2.1 million-plus listings. The collection includes:

Golf properties

Gated communities

Waterfront properties

Condominium property types

United said the specialty websites are streamlining the customer experience and substantially lowering the cost of lead acquisition for United’s brokers and agents. United’s proprietary Bullseye™ cloud-based productivity platform is fully integrated with the SPG website collection. The platform connects interested buyers and sellers to United’s customer care team and national agent and broker network.

“The real estate internet space is filled with systems that get between agents and their customers. Our proprietary system connects agents with their past, present and future real estate clients and is designed to substantially lower costs for brokers and agents, improve effectiveness and deliver tremendous business opportunities to our broker and agent network across the country,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate.

“Our proprietary technology platform, Bullseye, continues to evolve rapidly. These new organic websites are another piece of our end-to-end strategy of lead acquisition for our agents. By leveraging our cloud architecture and our exclusive listing warehouse, we are able to deploy our unique organic SEO strategies rapidly. Our lead program is now delivering more opportunities for earnings to our agents nationwide—at a fraction of the cost of traditional lead acquisition programs. We continue to invest heavily in our technology platform to enhance our value proposition for our agents,” says David Dickey, chief technology officer of United Real Estate Group.

United’s tech-enabled business services model is gaining attention inside and outside the real estate industry, the company added. In 2021, D.A. Davidson named United a Top 100 U.S. private technology company. The Herd highlights a diverse group of businesses across cloud, collaboration, fintech, human capital management, infrastructure, sales and marketing, security and vertical software.

