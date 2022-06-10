In today’s frenzied real estate market, there’s at least one thing agents and brokers continue to rely on: the power of multiple listing services. Like most things in real estate, MLSs are evolving to meet the needs of the professionals they serve. Some of this evolution is clear, while other shifts are more nuanced. This is why RISMedia felt it was imperative to bring together some of the sharpest minds in the industry to discuss these powerful platforms, how they’re changing and what policies could impact their future.

This year’s RISMedia CEO & Leadership Exchange will kick off on September 6 with two pre-event MLS sessions that real estate leaders can’t miss:

The Policy Debate: Creating the Right Path Forward

Developing and advancing proper policy is critical to ensuring the tenets and sustainability of the MLS. In this panel discussion, MLS executives and brokerage leaders discuss the policies that will lead to greater transparency for consumers and more efficiency for subscribers.

Moderator:



Jon Coile, HomeServices of America, Inc.

Panelists:



Dontae Carroll, Compass

Art Carter, CRMLS

Dawn Pfaff, My State MLS and State Listings, Inc.

Alan Fenn, MLS Offers

The MLS of the Future: How to Shape the Next Chapter



From data sharing and consolidation to interoperability and technology, this panel discusses what the future state of the MLS landscape might look like and how the real estate community can contribute and prepare.

Moderator:



Sam DeBord, RESO

Panelists:



Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS

Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach REALTORS®

Andy Woolley, Homes.com + Homesnap

Charlie Oppler, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

These two sessions only scratch the surface in terms of what this year’s CEO & Leadership Exchange has to offer. With dozens of leading industry expert speakers, and the most critical topics impacting real estate, this is an event every real estate leader should attend.

