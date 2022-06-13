This market has proven to be, and will likely remain, competitive for quite some time, and leveraging thoughtful—and budget-friendly—business attracting tactics will ensure you have the greatest chance at the business you want. Consider these lead generation strategies to help support your business, and set yourself up for success as we enter the second half of 2022.

Up your review and referral game

As more and more of the market is dominated by Millennial and Gen Z clients, reviews and referrals play an increasingly important role in lead generation. Today’s consumer places a high value on first-hand client experiences when deciding on the right professional to represent them, so don’t miss out on potential clients due to a lack of online presence. Referrals are also crucial to lead generation, and while soliciting referrals can often feel awkward, it provides an impactful opportunity to leverage word of mouth marketing to build your business.

Short on Google Business reviews? Now is the time to reach out to past clients, and boost your ratings. Potential clients often make Google and third-party site reviews their first stop when vetting your business, so ensuring your reviews accurately reflect your services and skill set should be a priority.

Looking for something a bit more out of the box? Consider adding some testimonial videos to your website and social media platforms, or recording personalized welcome videos to send directly to referral clients. Video content is red hot right now, and partnering with a client to up your review (and content) game is a surefire way to stand out and generate some interest with consumers.

Dig into social media

If you haven’t already built a strong community on social media, you are missing out on one of the best ways to generate business organically. But it’s not too late to start building engagement with consumers. Think of social media as an avenue for developing a deeper relationship and rapport with potential buyers and sellers, while staying connected with previous clients.

Ready to invest in thought leadership? LinkedIn is the perfect platform to show off your real estate know-how, and develop content that helps your expertise shine. With all of the demographic data available on LinkedIn, you’ll find it easier to create tailored, valuable content for your followers. And, according to LinkedIn, only 1% to 2% of its users post content—meaning consistent sharing and content production will likely garner you more views and engagement.

Want your audience to "get" you? Instagram, Facebook and TikTok are the places to build a more personal connection with potential clients. Don't knock the power of social media to generate leads for your business either; consumers want to feel like their transaction will be more than just a commission to you, and building a community with followers allows you to form a more personal connection with would-be clients. Commit yourself to create more content spanning all aspects of you and your business: show off listings, keep that informational content coming and throw in a bit of personality. Remember to be authentic, however that feels comfortable, to give people a holistic view of who, and what, you—and your business—are.

Lead generation tactics don’t have to be costly or time-consuming, just commit yourself to utilizing these resources to get more out of your business today. These are just a few, simple ways to increase your lead generation potential and set yourself up for a successful 2022.