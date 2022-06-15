Through the early months of this year, Fed chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and and a broad swath of economists insisted that inflation had plateaued—or soon would—offering hope that a steady increase in interest rates this year could guide the overheating economy through a so-called “soft landing” and avoid recession.

But last month’s inflation data seemingly was enough to convince Powell and the Fed that a planned series of 50 basis point rate hikes through the summer is too little, too slow, as the central bank announced today a 75-basis-point hike, something that was both widely expected after the inflation report, but also a significant hawkish shift after months of downplaying the threat.

In a short statement released alongside the decision, the Fed reiterated many of the concerns it has brought up recently justifying previous rate hikes, including inflation and the war in Ukraine.

“In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook,” the statement said. “The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals.”

After Powell said that the Fed was not “actively considering” a 75-basis-point hike last May, the choice to increase the pace of rate hikes on short notice serves as some of the strongest evidence that the central bank will move more decisively to end inflation going forward, which many worry might send the economy into recession.

After somewhat walking back the position that inflation was “transitory” earlier this year, Powell has taken a more judicious stance, admitting that “inflation is likely to take longer to return to our price stability goal than previously expected” in March, and in May promising that the central bank would implement “restrictive” policy if that was the only way to curb inflation.

Some economists posited that markets have already been pricing in the larger hike with mortgage rates in particular spiking dramatically following the inflation report, reaching an average of more than 6.5% this week.

Mortgage Banker Association (MBA) Chief Economist Joel Kan directly connected the mortgage rate increase to the anticipated Fed hike, saying markets’ “anticipation that the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates at a faster pace” is driving that metric.

Ruben Gonzales, chief economist for Keller Williams, said in a statement that this will continue to be the case as the Fed potentially looks at more and larger rate increases.

“Mortgage rates going forward will continue to be responsive to changes in expectations around the Fed’s policy path, as well as inflation expectations,” he said.

Powell will hold a press conference this afternoon discussing the Fed meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jesse Williams is RISMedia’s associate online editor. Email him your real estate news to jwilliams@rismedia.com.