Wallpaper tends to polarize homeowners and buyers. Some owners love it and consider it one of their home’s best features, but for many buyers, wallpaper is an instant turnoff. If you want to redecorate and you also plan to sell your house in the near future, think things over carefully before you install wallpaper.

Why Homebuyers Generally Don’t Like Wallpaper

Wallpaper comes in a wide array of colors and patterns. What appeals to one person won’t appeal to everyone. If you select wallpaper that you love, that’s no guarantee that anyone else will like it. In fact, your selection might be the last thing that a potential buyer wants.

Buyers often perceive wallpaper as a red flag. They might worry or assume that the house will require expensive repairs. For instance, prospective buyers might wonder if you hung up wallpaper to hide imperfections or to conceal a serious problem, such as mold. They might consider wallpaper outdated and wonder if you neglected maintenance in the house as a whole.

Removing wallpaper can be a laborious and time-consuming process. It can take hours, or even days, to take down sheets of wallpaper, depending on their size and how securely they’re attached to the wall. Pulling down wallpaper often damages walls, and then repairs are necessary.

If someone buys your house and pays a professional to remove the wallpaper, it can be expensive. Once the wallpaper has been taken down, a contractor may have to sand the walls to create a smooth surface before they can be painted. If repairs are needed, the cost can quickly balloon far beyond what the new homeowner was anticipating.

Buyers Might Not Be Interested in Your House If It Has Wallpaper

If you install wallpaper and leave it up when you put your home on the market, don’t expect to have buyers rushing to make offers. In fact, your house might go for months with little or no interest, and you might have to reduce the price one or more times before you find a buyer.

Weigh the Pros and Cons of Installing Wallpaper

If you have your heart set on wallpaper, you can go ahead and decorate your house as you see fit, but you should be aware of the challenges that wallpaper can create if you decide to sell your home in a few years. Before you list your house, it will be a good idea to have the wallpaper removed and to have the walls painted in neutral colors that will appeal to a wide range of buyers. If you would rather avoid the hassle and the financial costs of hanging wallpaper, then taking it down in a few years, you can paint the walls instead.