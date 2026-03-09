After two and a half days of deliberations following a month-long trial in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, jurors on March 9 convicted luxury real estate brokers and brothers Alon and Oren Alexander, both 38, and Tal Alexander, 39, on all 10 counts of sex trafficking, inducing women to travel for sex and sexual assault and exploitation.

Prosecutors allege the brothers used their wealth and luxury lifestyle to drug and rape numerous women and girls, including a woman who was 16 at the time of her alleged assault.

Jurors heard testimony from 11 women accusing the brothers of forcibly pinning them down or putting drugs into their drinks at parties, in their apartments or on weekend getaways, then raping them, sometimes with other men.

The Alexanders could face life in prison when sentenced in the coming weeks.