Howard Lorber, the former chairman, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., allegedly admitted during an internal investigation to having intimate relationships with two of the company’s women brokers, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The finding came during a video conference call on October 8, a few weeks before Lorber stepped down from leading the company. The Wall Street Journal reported days after Lorber’s departure that the board had urged him to retire after an investigation sparked by concerns over the company’s culture and its financial troubles.

Lorber retired from his position on October 22, and five days later, President and CEO Scott Durkin was terminated.

When RISMedia reached out to Douglas Elliman, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Stephen Larkin replied via email that “We will decline comment. Thank you.”