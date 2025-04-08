Above, Leo Pareja

In early April, eXp Realty unveiled its Co-Sponsor Program, for the first time in company history, allowing new agents and advisors joining eXp to select both a “Primary Sponsor” and a “Co-Sponsor,” unlocking access to two leaders instead of one. According to the company, the initiative amplifies leadership support, accelerates onboarding success and expands knowledge sharing.

Most notably, the change creates a new avenue for the agents to receive revenue share as part of the company’s signature recruiting incentive program, which pays agents percentages of other agent’s earnings based on recruiting “downlines.”

“Just like when we pioneered cloud-based real estate and launched revenue share, this is a moment that marks where we’re headed,” said Glenn Sanford, founder, chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings in a statement. “The Co-Sponsor Program isn’t just a feature, it’s an evolution in how we grow together.”

Launching May 1, the Co-Sponsor Program does not change the existing revenue share model. Primary Sponsors continue to earn revenue share based on previous tiers and calculations and stock awards. Meanwhile, Co-Sponsors are empowered to support agents beyond their personal downline, and in return are eligible to receive limited revenue share, including a “Fast Start” bonus (50% of revenue share in the agent’s first year), when applicable.

“The Co-Sponsor Program is more than an onboarding enhancement, it’s a strategic unlock for agent growth and organizational scale,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty in a statement. “By enabling experienced leaders to support agents outside their organization, we’re empowering more builders to rise, more agents to succeed, and ultimately expanding our global agent base faster than ever.”

RISMedia asked Pareja to go deeper in explaining the specifics of the new program, and how it will impact the company now and in the future. Here are his replies.

RISMedia: How does the eXp Co-Sponsor Program work?

Leo Pareja: “The program is about recognizing collaboration. New agents still name a Primary Sponsor—the person who brought them in—but now they can also name a Co-Sponsor who supported their decision or brings value from a different angle. It doesn’t change the revenue share model. The Primary Sponsor keeps all existing benefits, and the Co-Sponsor earns level 1 revenue share and a Fast Start bonus.

“Think of it like adding another expert in your corner. Maybe the Primary Sponsor is incredible at building teams, but the Co-Sponsor is a social media powerhouse. The program gives agents the flexibility to tap into both sets of strengths without disrupting the existing revenue share structure. It’s a win-win; more support for agents and more alignment across our ecosystem.”

RISMedia: How is it different from the existing sponsorship model?

LP: “The foundation stays the same. Agents still choose a Primary Sponsor when they join. What’s new is the ability to also name a Co-Sponsor. This recognizes that agents are often influenced by more than one person. Maybe one helped them understand the model and another helped them scale. Now they don’t have to choose; both can support them, and both are recognized. It’s about creating more collaboration without changing the core revenue share structure.”

RISMedia: Does the program lead to more business, more income or greater connectivity and collaboration?

LP: “It’s about collapsing time, avoiding mistakes and accelerating results. For Co-Sponsors, there’s a clear incentive to pour into the agent’s success early. And for the agent, it means more support, more connection and more opportunities to scale. This is how we win together; not just by growing bigger, but by growing smarter.”

RISMedia: How does the program factor into eXp’s overall growth and success strategy?

LP: “The program directly supports our mission to be the most agent-centric and collaborative brokerage in the world. It creates more pathways for organic growth by recognizing the real-world influence multiple leaders can have on an agent’s decision to join. That drives stronger partnerships, better retention and more collaboration across the company.

“Strategically, it builds a network effect— talent attracting talent, support driving success—without changing our comp model. It’s added value with no trade-offs. This is the kind of smart, scalable innovation that keeps eXp growing the right way: agent-first and built to last.”

RISMedia: What does eXp hope to gain from launching this program?

LP: “The program is about amplifying what already sets eXp apart—our people and how we support each other. We’re not just aiming for growth in numbers, but growth in impact. More leadership. More collaboration. Faster agent success from day one.

“It’s a signal to the industry that we evolve with intention. This isn’t change for the sake of change. It’s innovation based on how agents actually grow. We hope to gain deeper alignment, stronger leadership pipelines and a more connected agent community that rises together.”